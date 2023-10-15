Milwaukee fatal shootings; 3 dead in separate incidents Oct. 14

article

Three people are fatally shot in separate incidents in Milwaukee late on Saturday, Oct. 14 – and all within just minutes.

Teutonia & Locust

The first shooting happened near Teutonia and Locust just before 10 p.m. Saturday. The victim, a 52-year-old, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police say it appears there was a verbal argument and fight just prior to the gunfire. A known shooter is being sought.

36th & Clarke

Just after 10 p.m., Milwaukee police were dispatched to 36th and Clarke. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 45-year-old person deceased on the scene. Again, officials say a verbal argument and fight preceded the shooting. Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Vel R. Phillips & Center

Lastly, around 10:15 p.m., gunfire broke out near Vel R. Phillips and Center. A 20-year-old was found shot and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The victim died at the hospital. Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.