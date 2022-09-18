Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal shooting; Teen dead near 71st and Hampton

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot near 71st and Hampton early Sunday, Sept. 18.

The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday. The teen died on the scene.

Anyone with any information about this crime is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips. 

