Milwaukee fatal shooting; teen charged, on the run, 'accidentally shot him'

A 17-year-old from Milwaukee is accused of shooting a man who later died from his injuries. The accused is Anthony Williams. He faces a charge of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon – and he is on the run.

According to the criminal complaint, a man was admitted to St. Joseph's Hospital on Oct. 16 with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. At the hospital, this man died from his injuries.

Milwaukee police later learned the shooting victim had been driven to the hospital by a woman. When police detectives interviewed the woman, she indicated she lives near 57th and Ruby where the shooting happened. The woman told police she left her home and the victim was there. When she returned, "she heard a single gunshot." The woman said as she approached her door, the victim "collapsed in her arms" and she then drove him to the hospital.

Investigators learned there were interior and exterior cameras at the residence where the shooting happened. The woman was able to access this video via her cellphone. The video shows the woman walking toward her back door, and a male voice yells out something to the effect, "you got to get him to the hospital. I accidentally shot him," the complaint says.

The woman later indicated the defendant, Anthony Williams, was at the home at the time of the shooting. The woman stated as "she approached the door to her residence, she saw Anthony partially holding (the victim)," the complaint says. During the interview, the woman was shown a photo array that included a known photo of Anthony Williams. The woman identified Williams as the person "who was involved."

Online court records show while Williams has been charged, a warrant has been issued for his arrest.