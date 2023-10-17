Milwaukee homicide; 57th and Ruby, victim is 27-year-old

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting at 57th and Ruby that happened Monday evening, Oct. 16.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 9 p.m. Monday.

The 27-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, but later died from injuries.

Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.