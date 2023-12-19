Milwaukee fatal shooting; rapper's family seeks answers

A Milwaukee rapper with a growing fan base is among the two men killed Monday morning, Dec. 18.

The two men were killed on the city's north side around 12:35 a.m. near 20th and Locust.

Milwaukee police say Joevan Wilder, whose rapper name is "Jigg," was one of two people shot and killed. Medical reports show the 26-year-old died at the hospital.

Trinika Walker, Wilder’s cousin, said he left his mark on Milwaukee’s music scene.

"That’s what we know him for most of all, his music, his raps," Walker said.

"I just want justice for my grandson," Wilder’s grandmother Peggy Wright said.

Marcell Hendrix, 24, was shot in a car and died at the scene.

"They called each other cousins," said Taylor Cross, Wilder’s long-term girlfriend, who shares a son with him. "Not entirely sure they were related, but it was close enough."

Taylor Cross

Cross said she wants "Jigg’s" fans to hear his music.

"Hopefully people can hear his unreleased music because it was really good." she said. "He had planned on doing an album or a mixed tape and just keep his views up he would have loved that."

No arrests have been made in the double-shooting as of Wednesday.

Wilder’s loved ones are finding comfort in each other. They’re looking for answers but, in the meantime, finding peace in song.

"We gather today not for balloons, not to release balloons," Walker said. "We gather here today for prayer that is much needed on my family."

FOX6 News reached out to Hendrix’s family but did not hear back.