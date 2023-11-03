Milwaukee fatal shooting; man charged with felony murder as 'lookout'

article

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with felony murder, accused in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near 64th and Hampton. The accused is Dshawnte Davenport.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to St. Joseph's Hospital on Sunday, Oct. 29 regarding a fatal shooting. The victim, a 28-year-old man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken Froedtert Hospital where he later died.

The complaint says the defendant initially told an officer that the victim was shot near 51st and Medford by an unknown person. The defendant told a detective a similar story. But after an extensive search of the area, officers could not locate a shooting scene. At the time of the search, officers became aware of a home invasion that happened near 64th and Hampton. The defendant was then placed in custody for obstructing an officer.

The detective then responded to 64th and Hampton and spoke with a woman who "stated that she was in her bedroom sleeping when she was awoken by loud banging. (The woman) stated she could also hear someone yell, 'Milwaukee police' and then she heard a door being broken. (The woman) stated she became scared and she closed her bedroom door and hid in her closet. (The woman) stated she heard several gunshots, then heard her brothers yell, 'We have to get out of here,'" the complaint says.

When detectives interviewed Davenport, the complaint says he "at first stated he was sleeping and did not see what happened, but when confronted with facts known to the detectives, the defendant started to discuss what happened in a manner consistent with other evidence."

Davenport said he was picked up before going to a house on 64th and Hampton. The "defendant then continued that when they arrived at the house, the other individuals he was with put on ski masks. The defendant stated he did not have a ski mask, so he put the hood up on his sweatshirt and tightened around his face. The defendant stated he then stood outside the door to the residence and acted as a lookout. The defendant stated that they yelled 'police' before someone kicked in the door," the complaint says.

On Oct. 30, detectives spoke with Davenport one more time. The defendant "stated that he was acting as a lookout when they were at the house on 64th and Hampton. The defendant stated he was about to go into the house when he heard 'boom boom boom' and observed individuals running out of the house including (the shooting victim)," the complaint says. The victim then collapsed, so the defendant carried him to a car, and he was taken to a hospital.

Davenport told police the "individuals going into the house were looking for money and drugs. The defendant stated a total of four individuals went into the residence," the complaint says.

Davenport made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Nov. 3. Cash bond was set at $100,000.