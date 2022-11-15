Milwaukee fatal shooting during marijuana buy, man charged

article

Isaiah Coleman, 18, of Milwaukee, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide after prosecutors say he admitted to fatally shooting a man, 30, during a marijuana buy near 14th and Burleigh on Nov. 11.

According to a criminal complaint, police were notified about the victim's death after his roommate called and said she found him in a bedroom after he failed to answer the door.

An investigation revealed several rooms in the home had been "ransacked."

Detectives interviewed Coleman, who said he went to the area that day to buy marijuana from the victim. He said as he was leaving, the victim grabbed him, threw him to the ground and said, "I want that chocolate (expletive)." Coleman said he pushed the victim away, pulled out his gun and shot the victim once in the chest, prosecutors say. He then said he ransacked the home, looking for guns and money, finding none.

Prosecutors say Coleman identified himself in surveillance video from a neighboring home.