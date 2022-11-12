Expand / Collapse search

14th and Burleigh shooting, Milwaukee man dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's north side Friday afternoon, Nov. 11.

Police said the 30-year-old victim was shot near 14th and Burleigh around 12:50 p.m. He died at the scene.

MPD is looking for the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.


 