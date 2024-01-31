Milwaukee fatal shooting, crash; father of 2 killed, family grieves

A 24-year-old father is dead after being shot while driving his car in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Police say the shooting and crash happened near 41st and Florist just after noon Tuesday.

FOX6 News spoke with the 24-year-old victim's loved ones who identified him as Malik Brooks.

"I still don’t believe it, I am still waiting for him to walk through the door," said Heaven Nelson, Brooks' girlfriend of six years and the mother of his 6-month-old girl.

Investigators say Brooks was struck by bullets while driving on Milwaukee's north side. He ended up crashing into a parked car and tree – and died at the scene.

Fatal shooting at 41st and Florist, Milwaukee

Malik Brooks

"I just want to know why, I want to understand why," Nelson said. "For you to do that to him, it just shows you have no respect for nobody. This man had a family; he had two kids to raise."

No arrests have been made in this case.

"I hope somebody says something if you know something," Nelson said. "We will never be at peace with this if we don’t know."

Police urge anyone with information to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.