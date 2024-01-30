Milwaukee shooting, crash; 1 dead near 41st and Florist
article
MILWAUKEE - A shooting and crash on Milwaukee's north side left a 24-year-old dead Tuesday, Jan. 30.
It happened shortly after noon near 41st and Florist. Police said the victim was shot while driving and crashed into a parked vehicle and a tree. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.