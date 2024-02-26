Milwaukee fatal shooting, 51st and Center; 2 cousins killed

New video shows what lead up to a fatal shooting in Milwaukee that left two people dead on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Police said the incident happened just after noon on Sunday, Feb. 25, near 51st and Center. They said a domestic violence situation turned into a physical fight.

"They were arguing about house keys," said a woman who witnessed the shooting, who did not want to go on camera out of fear of retaliation. "All hell broke loose. Once that happened, the women started fighting, the men started fighting the women and then everybody got to shooting."

She said she saw at least three people pull out guns.

Brianna Sanders and Sam Hunt

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner said 21-year-old Brianna Sanders and 28-year-old Sam Hunt were killed. Family told FOX6 News that they were cousins.

Police say an unidentified man was shot and is in serious condition. A 23-year-old was also shot and is expected to survive.

Carmen Pitre, executive director of Sojourner Family Peace Center, said domestic violence homicides are on track to reach the same numbers as last year. She wants that to change.

"What also often happens is friends and family members know about the violence, and they often try to intervene, or get asked to and then the situation escalates or can escalate," Pitre said. "You need to speak to someone if there’s violence happening."

Police said the shooting victims are in custody, along with a 25-year-old.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.