Milwaukee fatal shooting, 51st and Center; 1 dead, multiple injured

article

One person was killed and several were injured in a shooting in Milwaukee just after noon on Sunday, Feb. 25.

It happened at 51st and Center, near St. Catherine Roman Catholic Church.

Police said a 21-year-old sustained a gunshot wound and despite life-saving measures performed, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

An unidentified man and a 28-year-old were both taken to the hospital for life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Police said a 23-year-old sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital as well.

Cones and evidence markers

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, but police said it appears to be domestic violence related and related to a physical altercation where all the victims exchanged gunfire with unknown suspects.

Police said the unidentified man, the 28-year-old and the 23-year-old were taken into custody, as well as a 25-year-old. They continue to seek additional persons of interest.

Car at 51st & Center

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.