Milwaukee fatal shooting near 49th and Capitol; 20-year-old accused

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that Monday evening.

Carson Academy is located in the area. The school was closed that day for the MLK holiday, but a number of adult volunteers were inside painting murals. The complaint says several of them "reported hearing multiple gunshots outside the school. One of them reported that she looked outside and saw two men running away from the area. Across the street in a grassy area, she saw a man lying down on the ground, being attended to by two other men who loaded his apparently lifeless body into a maroon Nissan that then drove away," the complaint says.

Pole cameras that overlook the emergency room at St. Joseph's Hospital show about 15 minutes after the shooting, a maroon Nissan arrived and dropped off a gunshot victim. That victim was then taken to Froedtert Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A detective who examined the area near 49th and Capitol "found a grouping of four spent .380 caliber cartridge casings. On the sidewalk across 49th St., they found three .40 caliber casings. And about 40-50 feet south from there, in the roadway of 49th St., they found three more .40 caliber casings," the complaint says.

Video from surveillance cameras in the area shows the shooting and the events leading up to it. Officials say they videos show there are cars parked in an alley. Several minutes before the shooting, two men come and look at a parked car. A maroon car pulls up and stops by the two men. The two men leave, walking southbound on 49th Street."

The complaint says several minutes later, three men (the victim and two others) appear in that same alley. "The three men go to the garage neared the corner and back up against the closed garage door with their backs pressed against the garage door. In this position, they are hidden from someone coming from the south and walking northbound on 49th Street," the complaint says.

According to the complaint, the shooting victim and the two others "wait in this position as the same two suspected thieves now begin to return, walking northbound on the sidewalk across 49th Street." As soon as the first of the suspected thieves reaches a position where he would be able to see (the shooting victim), (the shooting victim) and one other person with him "sudden jump out from their hidden position in what appears to be an ambush. (The shooting victim) and the man immediately behind (the shooting victim) appear to be shooting handguns at the suspected thieves walking on the sidewalk across the street (muzzle flashes are seen). (The shooting victim) falls to the ground, and the suspected thieves turn around and run back southbound from where they came; it appears that they may fire shots as they run."

The complaint says the "defendant identified himself as the shooting directly behind (the shooting victim). The video corroborates this." The complaint goes on to say "based on training, experience, and common sense, complainant believes that the bullet recovered from (the shooting victim's) body was fired by the person who was shooting while positioned behind (the shooting victim). That person is the defendant."

McClinton is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, Jan. 23.