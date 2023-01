A Milwaukee man, 20, died after he was shot near 49th and Capitol Monday evening, Jan. 16.

Police said the shots were fired around 5 p.m.

The victim arrived at the hospital but died from his injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

It's Milwaukee's sixth homicide of 2023.