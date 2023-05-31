Milwaukee fatal shooting, 46th and Melvina, man dead
article
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 51, died at the hospital after a shooting Wednesday evening, May 31 near 46th and Melvina.
It happened around 7:15 p.m.
Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.