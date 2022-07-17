22nd and Wright shooting; Milwaukee police say 1 dead, 1 wounded

Police said one Milwaukee man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting near 22nd and Wright on Saturday night, July 16.

Neighbor Earsell Carr told FOX6 she was standing on her front porch when she heard gunfire around 8 p.m.

"A lot of people came down here running and going down there," said Carr. "I heard a gunshot, one gunshot. That’s all I heard."

Police, though, say there was more than that one gunshot. Officials said the bullets began after a fight.

A 28-year-old man was shot and pronounced dead at the hospital. Another 28-year-old man was wounded and taken to the hospital; he is in stable condition, police said.

"All the gunshots are down on the next block," Carr said.

Neighbors are upset about the double shooting, which disturbed their otherwise peaceful weekend. The block has "Stop the Violence" signs, and children love to play outside.

Carr’s grandchildren stayed inside when their block became a crime scene overnight.

"They wanted to come out the door. I said, ‘No, no, no,’" she said.

The Milwaukee Police Department continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.