article

The medical examiner responded to the scene of a Milwaukee fatal shooting Sunday afternoon, June 4 near 14th and Fiebrantz.

There were no immediate details available about the victim in terms of age, etc. or whether any arrests were made.

FOX6 News has reached out to Milwaukee police.

Milwaukee fatal shooting, 14th and Fiebrantz

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

We also have crews on scene.