Milwaukee fatal shooting at 13th and Vliet; 26-year-old accused

The Brief 26-year-old Behnjamin Wordell is accused of fatally shooting another man at 13th and Vliet on April 29. Investigators got witness statements and surveillance video from nearby cameras to help bolster their case against Wordell. Wordell is due back in court on May 14.



A 26-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of fatally shooting a man near 13th and Vliet on Tuesday, April 29. The accused is Behnjamin Wordell and he is charged with first-degree reckless homicide.

Fatal shooting at 13th and Vliet

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to 13th and Vliet on Tuesday, April 29 about a reported shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in the driver's seat of a vehicle who was wounded. The man was taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment. The man died from his injuries the next day, April 30. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office determined the victim suffered a gunshot wound and that was the cause of death.

Fatal shooting investigation at 13th and Vliet, Milwaukee

On April 29, investigators on the scene at 13th and Vliet talked with a person who indicated the shooting victim was homeless and lived out of his vehicle, a Chevy Suburban. The day prior, the person indicated the windows of the victim's vehicle were "broken out." The person told police they saw the victim confront someone about the broken windows. The person "then saw the person (that the victim) had confronted pull out an older looking black revolver, .22 caliber, and fire 3-4 shots into (the victim's) vehicle," the complaint says. The person told police they never saw the victim get out of his vehicle. The person also provided police with a description of the shooter in this incident.

Two other witnesses spoke with police and provided similar accounts of what happened at 13th and Vliet. One of the witnesses referred to the shooter as someone who went by the nickname "Ghost."

Investigators recovered video from the area of the shooting.

Fatal shooting investigation at 13th and Vliet, Milwaukee

On April 30, detectives sought to find video which recorded the suspect's route after the shooting. They located one location that had a camera and were able to download the relevant video.

On May 1, officers were in the area of 13th and Vliet. They asked a person if they knew the whereabouts of "Ghost." That person indicated "he was sitting on a flight of stairs down the street," the complaint says. Detectives saw that the person was "wearing a backpack that was identical to the backpack of the person" seen in the surveillance videos. The complaint also says "detectives also saw that there was a water bottle in the backpack, and the water bottle was identical to the water bottle" seen in the videos.

The suspect, later identified as Behnjamin Wordell, was arrested. The complaint says at the time of his arrest, "Wordell had a .22 caliber revolver concealed in his waistband."

What's next:

Wordell made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, May 6. Cash bond was set at $100,000.

The defendant is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 14.