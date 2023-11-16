Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run; 911 caller speaks out for first time

The search is still on as Milwaukee police continue to look for the driver of a hit-and-run that killed a 48-year-old-woman in September.

The man who called 911 that morning, Tyrell Dickerson, is speaking out for the first time. Dickerson has been in touch with the victim's family as they grieve and search for answers.

He was biking home from work the morning of Sept. 23.

"I am the one who stopped and, you know," he said. "It was dark, you know, it was one-something in the morning. I saw an image of a dark spot on the curb. I went back and it’s a person. I saw blood by her head, and I looked up and down and the back of her leg was broken."

The woman, Heidi Schneider, was lying face down near 25th and Canal.

"I called the police," Dickerson said. "I sat there and I waited for someone to come from her family, just so they know who I was."

Police say a driver hit and killed Schneider before taking off.

"It’s just bad," Dickerson said. "If it was a mistake, at least you could’ve stopped and been like, ‘it was a mistake.’"

While no arrests have been made, police do have the vehicle they believe is involved.

Per a search warrant, Flock cameras showed a black 2022 Dodge Durango

With the license plate "20327-AFT" in that area, undamaged, before the time of the incident. Shortly after, the vehicle was captured with front-end damage.

The car is registered under St. Louis-based company EAN Holdings, an LLC that rents cars in Wisconsin.

Dickerson said Schneider's family just wants justice.

"People can’t do these things to people and just get away with it," Dickerson said. "If you do the crime, just do the time."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.