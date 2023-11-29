Milwaukee fatal fire; 11th and Mineral, 12 others displaced

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been dispatched to the scene of a house fire near 11th and Mineral on the city's south side early Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Officials tell FOX6 News one person was rescued from the structure but died on the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital and 12 people have been displaced.

It took firefighters roughly 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

Fatal fire at 11th and Mineral, Milwaukee

The Red Cross is now assisting those who have been displaced.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.