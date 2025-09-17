Milwaukee fatal crash; mother, 2 sons killed, family mourns

The Brief 50-year-old Pler Moo and her sons, 21-year-old Moo Nay Taw and 15-year-old Kar Lah Kri, were killed Tuesday when a fleeing driver crashed into their car. The family, who came to Milwaukee as refugees from Thailand in 2011, is now mourning while two younger relatives remain hospitalized. Police arrested the 19-year-old suspected driver; charges will be referred to the district attorney’s office.



A West Allis family is grieving after a mother and her two sons were killed Tuesday evening when a driver fleeing Milwaukee police slammed into their car.

What we know:

It happened after 9:30 p.m. near 35th and Vliet on Tuesday night.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as mother 50-year-old Pler Moo and children, 21-year-old Moo Nay Taw and 15-year-old Kar Lah Kri. Family members say they were refugees who came to Milwaukee from Thailand in 2011.

"It happened so fast. When we all found out this morning. We didn’t know if it was real or not," said Mook Wah, who lost her aunt and two cousins. "We lived in a refugee camp in Thailand. We came in 2011, they were still very young. So basically they considered Milwaukee their home."

Dozens gathered Wednesday night at 35th Street and Vliet Street to hold a vigil for the victims.

What they're saying:

"She’s in the hospital right now. and her birthday is tomorrow," said Nawpaw Wah, recalling her aunt. "She said she wanted to cook her favorite food. But its already too late. She’s gone."

Two other family members were also in the car and remain hospitalized.

"We still have two of my cousins, one very young, the other is 19 — they are in the hospital right now," Mook Wah said.

Dig deeper:

According to MPD, officers spotted a reckless driver in the area of 36th and Wright and attempted to make a stop. The driver refused to pull over – and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the driver of the fleeing vehicle hit the family’s car at the intersection of 35th and Vliet.

Police said they arrested a 19-year-old man believed to be the driver of the fleeing car. Two other people in the suspect’s vehicle were also injured and taken into custody.

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

What you can do:

"Right now, we just feel sadness," Mook Wah said. "There’s no other words to describe it. Just grief. Just hope that the other two are getting better."

Loved ones have launched a GoFundMe page to support the family.