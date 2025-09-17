Milwaukee fatal crash kills 3; driver of striking vehicle arrested

The Brief A Milwaukee police chase ended with a violent crash at 35th and Vliet late Tuesday, Sept. 16. Three people in the vehicle struck by the fleeing driver died. The driver who was fleeing police, a 19-year-old, was arrested.



Another police chase ends in death – and the people who died in the wreck had nothing to do with the case.

Police chase ends in fatal crash

What we know:

A Milwaukee police chase ended with a violent collision at 35th and Vliet between the vehicle being chased and a vehicle filled with family.

Fatal crash at 35th and Vliet in Milwaukee; striking driver was fleeing from police

Surveillance video captured the moment of the impact that officials say ended the lives of three people and seriously hurt two others in that same car. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the three victims, a mother and two children, as:

Pler Moo, 50, female

Taw Moo May, 21, male

Karlah Ko Moo, 15, male

Aftermath of fatal crash at 35th and Vliet in Milwaukee

Family, friends grieve

What they're saying:

Samuel Htoo is one of the many close friends who is grieving the loss of the deceased.

"Yeah, we all family. We all grew up together," Htoo said. "I know they struggling and going through stuff. That's why I didn't I don't like it when things like that have to happen, because now it's only his dad, his little sister."

Htoo told FOX6 News, he simply hopes for change as the family grieves.

"If you're the driver, or be doing bad stuff in the walk you just like, just don't do it cause innocent life will die," Htoo said.

Fleeing driver arrested

What we know:

Police say they arrested the 19-year-old man who was fleeing police. He also had injuries from the wreck. Officials say there were two others in the car trying to escape police that were also hurt.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson blamed reckless driving for this crash. He believes history shows that pulling back on police chases is not the answer.

"When you look at reckless driving, where we are versus where we were, right? When the police pulled back on their pursuit policy in the city of Milwaukee, that's what caused an explosion of reckless driving in the first place. Because knuckleheads thought police aren't going to chase me, I can do whatever I want to on the street," Johnson said.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

