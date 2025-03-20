Milwaukee fatal crash from July 2024; woman sentenced, 8 years prison

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Alma Espino on Thursday, March 20 to eight years in prison plus another six years of extended supervision in connection with a fatal crash near 91st and Hampton from July 2024.

Espino pleaded guilty in February to one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. A second similar charge was dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 11:09 p.m. on July 11, 2024, a vehicle was headed south on 91st Street when it lost control, went onto the sidewalk, and struck a 57-year-old waiting at the bus stop.

91st and Hampton fatal crash

The vehicle then struck three other vehicles stopped at the stoplight on Hampton Avenue. At least one of those drivers was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The 57-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The striking vehicle remained on scene, and the driver, Espino, was taken into custody. At the time, police said alcohol appeared to be a factor.