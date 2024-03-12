Milwaukee fatal crash; family holds vigil for loved ones

Remembering a grandmother and her grandchild killed in a deadly multi-car crash on Milwaukee's north side last week, March 5.

According to police and online court records, former Wisconsin's Most Wanted fugitive 31-year-old Davonte Jackson was the driver who ran a red light leading to the multi-vehicle crash while he was still on the run.

The crash happened near Sherman and Villard. It killed 55-year-old Janice Howard that day and police confirmed on Monday, March 11, that 11-year-old Ashton Porter, also died from his injuries. He was Howard’s grandson.

This one family is dealing with the devastating loss of two loved ones.

Loved ones said Howard was driving home after picking up her grandson from basketball practice when she was hit.

On Tuesday, March 12, a sea of mostly blue and purple balloons rose into the sky at a vigil to honor the family’s lost loved ones.

"He took away my best friend," said Kalyn Coleman, Porter’s cousin. "My little cousin, he took away my grandmother, he took away my family. That's my blood."

The family returned to Sherman and Villard on Tuesday to remember Howard and Porter.

"I was on the phone with her before she got in the car and left," Coleman said. "I was waiting on her to call me back."

Coleman said her cousin was always so full of life.

Jackson is now facing multiple charges for the crash including second-degree reckless homicide and hit-and-run involving death.

According to a criminal complaint, an hour before the crash, Jackson was involved in a police pursuit in the area.

"You can't be chasing these people, it's too senseless," cousin Cinnamon Blockmon said. "They said his biggest crime was something along the lines or stealing Christmas gifts. Y'all just stole our family from us."

It’s a harsh reality the family believes should be a wakeup call for others.

"Milwaukee just has to do better with traffic," Blockmon said. "We shouldn't be in a war zone whenever we come outside to get from point A to point B."

Jackson’s bond was set at $600,000. He is due back in court next week.