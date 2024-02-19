Milwaukee fatal crash; Anteyona Sandifer sentenced, 25 years prison

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Anteyona Sandifer on Monday, Feb. 19 to 25 years in prison plus another 15 years of extended supervision in connection to a Mother's Day 2023 crash near 60th and Fond du Lac that killed five people.

Sandifer pleaded pleaded guilty in January to five homicide-related counts. As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, six other felonies were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

Police said a vehicle was headed south on 60th Street when it collided with a van driven by Sandifer, which was going west on Fond du Lac and had a red light. Prosecutors said Sandifer was speeding and ran a red light. and several people were ejected from the van – including Mikayla Rattler, Sandifer's sister, and 21-month-old Aniya Robinson.

According to a criminal complaint, the 17-year-old girl who survived the wreck spoke with police. She said she was sitting in the second row behind the driver's seat and "the baby" was in the same row as her. The teen also identified the driver of the van as Sandifer.

Investigators tried to speak with Sandifer while she was being treated at a hospital for a collapsed lung and broken ribs. The complaint said she "did not make a statement." When a detective told her she was under arrest for the death of a passenger in her vehicle, the complaint states she "asked why she was being placed in custody when someone hit her."

Surveillance cameras captured the collision at 60th and Fond du Lac. An officer with the Specialized Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit reported in the complaint that Sandifer's van ran a red light and was driving between 30-35 mph over the posted speed limit on Fond du Lac Avenue.

The complaint also said a search of Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicle Records showed Sandifer's license was suspended.

Sandifer was cited by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office a little more than a week before the crash for hanging out of a car window while it was driving. City records show, in 2019 when she was 16 years old, Sandifer was pulled over by Milwaukee police. Police said she was doing 53 mph in a 35 mph zone in an unregistered vehicle. She was suspended from getting a license at that time.

