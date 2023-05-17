Fatal Milwaukee crash: 2 drivers involved yet to be charged

A woman arrested in connection to the fatal crash that killed five people at 60th and Fond du Lac in Milwaukee was released from jail on Wednesday afternoon, May 17. Meanwhile, FOX6 News learned new details about one of the victims.

Audrey Jones said she spoke to her son, Lorenzo Trotter, on Sunday for Mother's Day. That was the last conversation she had with him.

Trotter, 32, was a father of two. His mother told FOX6 News she is unsure who he was with or why on Sunday night. But Trotter was one of seven people in a speeding van that police say ran a red light at 60th and Fond du Lac going about 80 miles an hour. An SUV his the van and several people were ejected. Trotter was one of them. He died hours later – one of five killed in the crash.

Dozens of people have mourned the loss of those in the crash since it happened late Sunday night.

"It was just somebody being careless, stupid not following rules," said Jordan Keepers, Aniya Robinson's great-grandfather.

Family of those killed have a consistent message – reckless driving is causing senseless and preventable deaths.

"We’re losing a lot of people because of this. Something needs to be done, and we need to come together, we need to come together. We do. We do, as a community, we really do," said Victoria Weeks, Mercedez Brown-Weeks’ mother.

Crash near 60th and Fond du Lac, Milwaukee

Weeks said her 15-year-old daughter, Mercedez, was related to four of the people in the van, including the 20-year-old driver.

"It’s very hard. I’m struggling. It’s very hard," Weeks said.

Crash near 60th and Fond du Lac, Milwaukee

Police say the woman has been arrested on a recommended charge of homicide by negligent use of a vehicle. The driver of that SUV that hit the van was booked into the Milwaukee County Jail on the same charge, along with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Online court records show she was released from custody Wednesday.

Both drivers have not been formally charged with a crime.

Police did not have an update on the condition of the van's driver or surviving passenger, a 17-year-old girl.