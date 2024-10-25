Milwaukee fatal crash; Alanyas Margary-Ramos sentenced, 3 years probation

article

The Brief A Milwaukee woman was sentenced to three years probation for a fatal crash on the city's north side in April. Alanyas Margary-Ramos pleaded guilty to a single charge against her. Margary-Ramos had a suspended driver's license at the time of the crash, according to the criminal complaint.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Alanyas Margary-Ramos on Thursday, Oct. 24 to three years probation in connection with a fatal crash that happened just south of the Northridge Mall property in April 2024.

Before the sentence was handed down, Margary-Ramos pleaded guilty to a single charge of knowingly operate without valid license-cause death. The judge initially sentenced Margary-Ramos to two years prison and two years of extended supervision – and then stayed the sentence before placing her on probation.

Case details

The wreck in this case happened near Brown Deer Road and Servite Drive on April 6, 2024. The victim was later identified as 53-year-old Velina Alexander.

According to a criminal complaint, Margary-Ramos was the driver of the Acura and Alexander was the driver of the Camaro. Police said Alexander was ejected from her car, while Margary-Ramos was stuck in her own.

Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving attempts, the complaint states, and the medical examiner ruled she died of blunt force injuries from the crash. Margary-Ramos was taken to a hospital for treatment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The complaint states police reviewed surveillance video from the area. The footage showed Margary-Ramos' car apparently speeding eastbound on Brown Deer Road when the Camaro, headed westbound, began to turn south onto Servite Drive. The Acura struck the passenger side of the Camaro and both cars came to a stop at the corner of the intersection.

Margary-Ramos had a suspended driver's license at the time of the crash, according to the complaint. She was cited for operating without a valid license in May 2022, and operating while suspended in September 2023.