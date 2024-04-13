Milwaukee fatal crash, accused driver didn't have valid license

article

A Milwaukee woman is charged in connection to a fatal crash that happened April 6 on the city's far north side.

Prosecutors accuse 19-year-old Alanyas Margary-Ramos of driving without a valid license when she crashed into another car, killing 53-year-old Velina Alexander.

Milwaukee police were called to the scene near Brown Deer Road and Servite Drive around 1:10 a.m. that morning. There were two cars – an Acura and a Camaro – with heavy damage.

According to a criminal complaint, Margary-Ramos was the driver of the Acura and Alexander was the driver of the Camaro. Police said Alexander was ejected from her car, while Margary-Ramos was stuck in her own.

Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving attempts, the complaint states, and the medical examiner ruled she died of blunt force injuries from the crash. Margary-Ramos was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The complaint states police reviewed surveillance video from the area. The footage showed Margary-Ramos' car apparently speeding eastbound on Brown Deer Road when the Camaro, headed westbound, began to turn south onto Servite Drive. The Acura struck the passenger side of the Camaro and both cars came to a stop at the corner of the intersection.

Margary-Ramos had a suspended driver's license at the time of the crash, according to the complaint. She was cited for operating without a valid license in May 2022, and operating while suspended in September 2023.

The 19-year-old made her initial court appearance on April 11. Her cash bond was set at $1,500.