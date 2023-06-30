Milwaukee fatal crash, 5th and Keefe, driver strikes tree

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday morning, June 30 near 5th and Keefe. The driver struck a tree.

A woman is dead, and three others were taken to the hospital.

"I heard it, it lost control and that's the result. Lost control and that's the result. Speeding," said Palmer Bridges, neighbor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.