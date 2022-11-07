Milwaukee fatal crash near 4th and Holt; 39-year-old charged

article

A 39-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened near 4th and Holt on the city's south side on Friday, Oct. 14. The accused is Anthony Reyes – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle

Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration

Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to the area near 4th and Holt on Oct. 14. Officers learned a Toyota Camry driven by Reyes had been traveling eastbound on Holt Avenue when it impacted an SUV with four persons inside. The SUV rolled onto the driver's side and partially ejected the victim, later identified as David Ornelas-Hernandez. The victim died at the scene. The other passengers did not have injuries.

The complaint indicates Reyes hd an injury to his head and was taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment. Before Reyes' vehicle was towed from the scene, officers "located a .25 caliber handgun on the driver's side floorboard," the complaint says.

Fatal crash near 4th and Holt, Milwaukee

Investigators downloaded and analyzed the data from the Airbag Control module in Reyes' car. The data shows "at approximately 5 seconds before the crash, the defendant's vehicle was traveling 42.5 mph," the complaint says. But a half second before the crash, Reyes' vehicle was traveling at 54.7 mph, the complaint says. The posted speed limit in that area is 30 mph.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

When questioned by police about this crash, Reyes "stated that previously he had been on the freeway, when an unknown black vehicle had been following him after he flipped this vehicle the middle finger. The defendant stated that he "exited the freeway at Holt 'pretty fast' and believed that he was going 50-60 mph when he exited at Holt. The defendant admitted that he knew driving that fast could cause someone to get injured. The defendant stated that he does not remember the crash, that 'it was like a blackout,'" the complaint says.

Fatal crash near 4th and Holt, Milwaukee

According to the criminal complaint, Reyes "further admitted that prior to driving he was drinking at his friend's house." He told investigators "he drank between six and twelve 12 oz. Miller High Life's. He stated that he usually 'gets a good buzz going' with about six beers. He further admitted that he had smoked a blunt of marijuana," the complaint says.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Regarding the firearm, Reyes told investigators he "claimed he thought it was a toy." But he also admitted "he planned on tossing or getting rid of th gun because he 'ain't supposed to have (expletive)' and admitted that he is on felony probation," the complaint says.

Online court records do not yet have an initial court appearance scheduled for Reyes.