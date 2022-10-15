Milwaukee fatal collision near 4th and Holt; Greenfield man arrested

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal collision between two vehicles near 4th and Holt around 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct.14.

Police said a 38-year-old Greenfield man was traveling east on Holt, alone in his vehicle, when he collided with another vehicle with four people inside.

The 28-year-old man driving the second vehicle died from his injuries. The passengers of the second vehicle were a 27-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, and a 23-year-old woman. The passengers were given medical treatment at the scene.

Officials say a gun was recovered during the investigation. The Greenfield man was taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.