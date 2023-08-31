Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run, 37th and Congress

A Milwaukee crash at 37th and Congress Thursday night, Aug. 31 left a 52-year-old man dead.

It happened around 9 p.m.

Police said the victim was riding a rental scooter when he was hit. The driver didn't stop.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.