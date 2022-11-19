Milwaukee fatal crash near 2nd and Maple, 1 dead

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash near 2nd and Maple on Friday, Nov 18.

Police said the crash happened before 9 p.m.

Officials said a Jeep Liberty was traveling south on 2nd street at high speed when it collided with a building. The vehicle caught on fire, and the driver remained inside the car and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police said the identity of the driver is pending.