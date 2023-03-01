Milwaukee crash, 27th and Parnell, Greenfield pedestrian killed
MILWAUKEE - A Greenfield man, 71, was killed when he was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night, March 1 in Milwaukee near 27th and Parnell.
It happened around 7:15 p.m.
Police said the man died at the scene.
MPD said the striking driver stayed on scene.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.