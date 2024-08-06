Milwaukee hit-and-run; motorcyclist killed, 14-year-old charged

Milwaukee County prosecutors have charged a 14-year-old boy as an adult in a July hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist.

Court records show the 14-year-old, who FOX6 is not naming, is also accused of car theft, robbery and leading cops on a chase. He's being held in custody on $200,000 bond.

"We recognize the defendant is 14, unable to post bail, but his conduct is egregious," said Melissa Bus, Milwaukee County assistant district attorney.

"He has no ability to post that kind of a bond, nor does he have any sort of ability to flee to start a new life or go into hiding for period of time," said Defense Attorney Paul Rifelj.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Crash scene

It happened at 1st and Walker in the city's Walker's Point neighborhood the night of July 27. Police said the car was speeding eastbound when it struck the southbound motorcycle.

The car became disabled, and police said the suspects got out and ran. FOX6 found a silver Hyundai at Barclay and Walker – a block from where the crash happened – surrounded by crime scene tape and police.

The 31-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at a hospital. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has since identified the motorcyclist as Marc Jones of Oregon, Wisconsin.

Crash scene at Barclay and Walker

Attempted traffic stop

Minutes before the hit-and-run, police said officers were flagged down near 3rd and Virginia – less than a half-mile from the crash scene – for a car break-in.

Police said officers saw the car involved in the hit-and-run there and tried to stop it, but the driver took off. MPD confirmed the fleeing vehicle was stolen earlier that day.

Surveillance shows fatal hit-and-run at 1st and Walker

Previous crimes

Prosecutors said the 14-year-old and another person stole a car on July 27 near 35th and Scott, and held up and robbed a woman and her family near the Milwaukee Intermodal Station prior to the fatal crash.

Court filings said police found the 14-year-old at a home hiding underneath clothes with wounds consistent with road rash.

Police suspected the 14-year-old was behind a string of armed robberies and vehicle thefts, according to court filings. A victim identified him.

Motorcyclist killed

Family said Jones was in town for Harley-Davidson Homecoming celebrations when the car rammed into him. His parents said he loved restoring old vehicles and was full of life.

"Biggest smile you could ever see pretty much all of the time," said Russ Jones.

Jones' funeral is later this week.

Marc Jones

MPD statement

Most alarming is that this particular defendant is only 14 years of age. The Milwaukee Police Department reminds our youth that criminal behavior is unacceptable and we along with our residents will not tolerate harm to members of our community. If you engage in criminal behavior, you will be held accountable.

To our community, we ask that you positively engage with our young people. Teach our youth that reckless, dangerous and harmful behaviors ruin the lives of the victims, families, and the offenders themselves. Support and encourage our young people to make responsible decisions. Causing harm to people or property is not acceptable. We need everyone to be a part of the solution.