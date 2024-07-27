Milwaukee hit-and-run; motorcyclist killed, driver wanted

article

A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee on Saturday night, July 27.

It happened at 1st and Walker in the city's Walker's Point neighborhood around 6:40 p.m. Police said a vehicle was speeding eastbound when it struck the southbound motorcycle.

The vehicle became disabled, and police said the suspects got out and ran. FOX6 found a silver Hyundai at Barclay and Walker – a block from where the crash happened – surrounded by crime scene tape and police.

The 31-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Attempted traffic stop

Minutes before the hit-and-run, police said officers were flagged down near 3rd and Virginia – less than a half-mile from the crash scene – for a car break-in.

Police said officers saw the car involved in the hit-and-run there and tried to stop it, but the driver took off. Officers did not pursue the car.

MPD continues to look for the people involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.