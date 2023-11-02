Fatal crash on Milwaukee's north side, driver sought

article

Milwaukee police are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday, Nov. 2 on the city's north side.

It happened near 100th and Capitol around 10:40 a.m. MPD said a Wauwatosa officer was pursuing a reportedly stolen vehicle that fled a traffic stop, but the chase was called off before the crash.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The unknown driver who fled police and caused the crash ran off. The driver of the vehicle that was hit, identified as a 32-year-old, died.

MPD is looking for the driver who ran off. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.