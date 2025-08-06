Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal crash, fire; 1 dead, officer injured

Published  August 6, 2025 9:03pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
One person died in a crash and car fire Wednesday night near 19th and Hampton in Milwaukee.

The Brief

MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a fiery crash on Milwaukee’s north side on Wednesday night, Aug. 6.

What we know:

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near 19th and Hampton. The Milwaukee Fire Department said the car set fire in the crash.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed it was called to the scene for a deceased individual.

Scene near 19th and Hampton, Milwaukee

MFD said two others were taken to a hospital, including a Milwaukee police officer.

What we don't know:

No additional information about their conditions or what led up to the incident has been released at this time.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

The Source: The Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office provided information.

