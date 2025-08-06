Milwaukee fatal crash, fire; 1 dead, officer injured
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a fiery crash on Milwaukee’s north side on Wednesday night, Aug. 6.
What we know:
It happened around 7:30 p.m. near 19th and Hampton. The Milwaukee Fire Department said the car set fire in the crash.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed it was called to the scene for a deceased individual.
Scene near 19th and Hampton, Milwaukee
MFD said two others were taken to a hospital, including a Milwaukee police officer.
What we don't know:
No additional information about their conditions or what led up to the incident has been released at this time.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office provided information.