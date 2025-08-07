The Brief A Milwaukee police chase ended with a fiery crash that killed the teen driver. Two officers were hospitalized after the union president said they tried to help. The teen's family is still processing the loss and shared a message to the city.



A Milwaukee police chase ended with a fiery crash that killed the teen driver and sent two officers to the hospital on Wednesday night, Aug. 6.

The backstory:

It started just after 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Milwaukee police said officers tried to pull over a car for driving recklessly near Hopkins and Hampton. MPD said there was also a warrant because the car was connected to a felony.

Police said the teen driver took off, sparking a chase. It ended a little more than a mile away near 19th and Hampton when the car crashed into a tree and burst into flames.

"That is painful, to watch someone burn alive," said Demita Prescott, the teen's stepmother. "Unbelievable."

Scene near 19th and Hampton, Milwaukee

Family identifies teen

What they're saying:

Family members said 17-year-old Raki Henderson was the teen inside the burning car. It's something they still can't wrap their heads around.

"That is where we need answers," Prescott said. "That’s not even his character, to even be in stuff like that. We’ve never known him to be violent."

FOX6 News asked Prescott why she thinks Henderson did not stop for police.

"I can’t say, and lord knows I wish he would have," she answered. "Whatever it was wasn’t that serious to lose your life behind."

Raki Henderson

The teen's family shared a message to the city on Thursday, hoping it could save a life.

"Let this be a lesson learned to others. Pull over. It is not that serious to lose your life or harm someone else," said Prescott.

Officers taken to hospital

Dig deeper:

Alex Ayala, president of the Milwaukee Police Association, said officers tried to help. One was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation, while a second officer suffered second- and third-degree burns.

"When things went south and obviously this happened – which is tragic – the officers (were) still professional and put themselves in harms way to try to save the person they’re chasing," he said.

"I commend those officers. That was a tough situation to be put in," said Prescott.

Ayala said he spoke to the officer who tried to save the teen and, considering the circumstances, the officer is doing OK. Meanwhile, Henderson's family is grappling with loss.