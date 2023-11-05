Milwaukee family honors homicide victim with creation of scholarship

The family of a Milwaukee homicide victim is turning their pain into action.

"He was very approachable. No one was a stranger to him. He made everyone feel comfortable," said Tiffany Brand, cousin.

Now, memories comfort Patrick Ross' family.

"He loved to help and he was a real generous person," said Chiquita Hundley, mom.

Ross died in a shooting near Burleigh and Julia on Sunday, Oct. 8. Before his death, family members said he worked closely with the community group Dream Team United Wisconsin. Ross helped senior citizens, unloaded and loaded U-Haul trucks for families, and cooked at community events.

"He liked to cook, BBQ was his favorite thing on the grill," Hundley said.

Milwaukee police data shows there have been more than 145 homicides this year. That is down 12% compared to this time last year. But Patrick Ross’ family said they want to help lower that number even more by engaging and uplifting young people.

"I think it’s great to give back to other children; to show them the community is a lot of help and you can help others," Hundley said.

Dream Team United Wisconsin has established a scholarship in Ross’ honor. It will give away two $1,000 scholarships to students pursuing higher education. The scholarship will be available next school year.

"We believe his purpose was to help people and we did just that," Brand said.

Milwaukee police said no one has been arrested in connection with the Ross homicide.

Scholarship information

For application information about the scholarships, you are invited to contact Dream Team United WI via email or reach out to Dream Team United WI on Facebook Messenger.