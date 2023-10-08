Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 2 dead, 1 wounded

article

Separate Milwaukee shootings left two people dead and one wounded Sunday, Oct. 8.

What led to each shooting isn't yet known, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Julia and Burleigh

A 25-year-old was shot near Julia and Burleigh around 7:30 a.m. The victim died at the scene.

89th and Dogwood

The medical examiner's office said a male victim was shot around 7:45 a.m. and also died at the scene, which was just south of Calumet.

58th and Villard

Around 1:30 p.m., the Milwaukee Fire Department said a teen was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.