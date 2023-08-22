Milwaukee extreme heat; city officials urge residents to prepare

It is expected to be dangerously hot outside on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The extreme heat has even prompted a warning from Milwaukee officials – and forced schools to close.

On Tuesday, when the weather was near-perfect in Milwaukee, it is almost hard to fathom the extreme.

"It’s a breezy day, it’s comfortable, and I hear we’re going to have a heat wave, so I’m enjoying this little breeze," said Katie Clendenen of Milwaukee.

Leon's Frozen Custard on the city's south side always draws a crowd. As customers enjoy a summer staple, their thoughts turn to the next couple of days.

"We’ve got a pool, so it’s a great place to be and being outside is always great," Clendenen said.

Some are loving it, others are not.

"It’s only two days. We can take 100 degrees. It makes us tough and just makes us want snow more," said Mary Joe Miller, who is dreading the heat.

The Milwaukee Health Department has issued a heat health warning – advising people to take it seriously.

"Really checking on those who are the most vulnerable, elderly, young children, think about your pets," said Nick Tomaro, Milwaukee Health Department Emergency Preparedness Director.

Nick Tomaro

Tomaro said stay hydrated and watch for signs of heat exhaustion. Stay cool at places with air conditioning with libraries and senior centers.

"It’s going to be curtailing your time in that extreme heat and really decreasing your activities," Tomaro said.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

Milwaukee Public Schools announced schools will be closed Wednesday – and officials will be closely monitoring the forecast for Thursday as well.

"Get in the house, turn the A/C on and wait for the cool weather," Miller said.

Cooling sites

Need to cool down? The MHD has created a list of public places with air conditioning near you. Those include public libraries, water parks, beaches, pools, and senior center.

Visit the Milwaukee Health Department website for more heat safety tips.

Symptoms of heat-related illness

People can suffer heat-related illness when the body's temperature control system becomes overloaded. In these cases, a person's body temperature can rise very rapidly. High body temperatures can damage the brain or other vital organs.



Be aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If you or someone you know experiences these symptoms, or experiences other types of illness during hot weather, contact a medical provider.

If you or someone you know are experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, contact a medical provider. If a health issue is an emergency, dial 911.