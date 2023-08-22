Extreme heat: Milwaukee Public Schools closed Wednesday, Aug. 23

article

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced on Tuesday that it will close schools on Wednesday, Aug. 23 to keep children and staff safe during predicted hot weather.

IMPORTANT: Central Services and all administrative buildings will be open and staff at those sites should report to work.

A news release says all after-school activities, athletics, Recreation Child Care Camps, Community Learning Centers (CLCs), Safe Places, and all Milwaukee Recreation programs will be canceled for the day.

The district is monitoring the forecast. MPS officials plan to families and staff as soon as possible if any changes will be made to school or program schedules for Thursday.

Other cancelations

The Homestead High School Booster Blast set for Wednesday, Aug. 23 has been postponed due to the heat index warning.

This is a developing story.