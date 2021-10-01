Milwaukee, Green Bay election officials subpoenaed in investigation

A Wisconsin election investigation led by former Justice Mike Gableman subpoenas the City of Milwaukee’s top election chief and a Green Bay elections clerk.

The subpoena signed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) demands Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall-Vogg appear to provide testimony and documents. The subpoena asks her to appear in person on Oct. 15 in Brookfield, Wisconsin and to bring with her copies or originals of various election communication.

Woodall-Vogg tells FOX6 News she has no comment at this time.

Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson says he didn't receive a subpoena as part of the election investigation.

Gableman is serving as special counsel, in an investigation launched by Vos.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on called the Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election as a "$700,000 boondoggle" and said election clerks should be "lawyered up."

Gableman said in a video last week that the burden will be on local election clerks to prove the election was run fairly. He also threatened to subpoena anyone who doesn't comply.

"If I was a clerk I'd be lawyered up and make sure that you're doing the right thing," Evers said during a news conference at the World Dairy Expo when asked if they should comply with Gableman's probe. "I hate to see an inquisition like this, especially when you're being told you have to prove it was a good election. Everybody knows it was a good election. Everybody knows there was no fraud."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Biden's win over former President Donald Trump by more than 20,000 votes has been upheld by numerous state and federal courts. Only four voters out of about 3 million people who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud to date.

"The purpose of this investigation is to restore public confidence in Wisconsin's electoral system," Gableman said.

"Ensuring the 2020 election was conducted fairly and legally is critically important to maintaining faith in our election system," Vos said in a statement. "Justice Gableman is dedicated to finding the truth and has determined subpoenas are necessary to move forward in his investigation. Assembly Republicans will continue to work with Justice Gableman to ensure confidence is fully restored in our elections."

Associated Press contributed to this report.