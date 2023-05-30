Milwaukee drunk driver had 2 kids in car: complaint

article

A 31-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of driving drunk with two children in the vehicle and getting into a crash. The accused is Kathie Figueroa-Barrera – and she faces a charge of operating while intoxicated causing injury-1st offense, with minor child in vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers were dispatched to a car crash on a stretch of W. Good Hope Road between 60th and 76th streets early on Thursday, May 25. When the officers arrived, they found the defendant seated in the driver seat of one of the cars. She "admitted to driving and reluctantly admitted to drinking. The defendant said she had some wine," the complaint says.

The complaint says officers conducted a standard field sobriety test because the defendant displayed "numerous clues of impairment." Officers determined Figueroa-Barrera to be intoxicated, the complaint says.

The driver of the second vehicle was hurt in the wreck – with injuries to her head, wrist, knee, neck, and back. The second driver also told police the defendant "was driving into oncoming traffic without her headlights illuminated and struck (the second driver's) car head on while trying to swerve out of the way," the complaint says.

Figueroa-Barrera made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Sunday, May 28. A signature bond of $500 was set.