Milwaukee Drug Take Back Day events; find a site near you

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events will take place in five different Milwaukee police districts Saturday, Oct. 28.

According to the organization Safe & Sound, the free drug take back events help people properly dispose of old and expired prescription medicines. Improper disposal of medications, the organization said, can endanger children and the environment.

The five drug take back events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone can dispose of unwanted medications, no questions asked.

Drop-off locations:

MPD District 2: Christ St. Peters, 2137 W. Greenfield Ave.

MPD District 3: Pick 'n Save, 2355 N. 35th St.

MPD District 4: Walgreens, 9040 W. Good Hope Rd.

MPD District 5: Coffee Makes You Black, 2803 N. Teutonia Ave.

MPD District 7: Epikos Church, 3737 N. Sherman Blvd.

