Milwaukee drinking water filter donation, courtesy of Zurn Elkay

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions announced a partnership with Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) on Monday, Aug. 28. That partnership was kicked off with a $2.2 million donation of its Elkay drinking water filters to MPS – to provide safer, cleaner drinking water to students, staff and community members.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, MPS Superintendent Keith Posley, and Zurn Elkay Chairman and CEO Todd Adams signed a multiyear support agreement at Starms Early Childhood Center Monday.

As part of the agreement to convert all existing MPS drinking fountains and bottle filling stations to Elkay filtration, Zurn Elkay will donate to MPS up to 3,250 filters annually through the 2027-28 school year.

Zurn Elkay water filtration system donation at MPS

A news release says in 2016, MPS voluntarily began testing drinking water in all its facilities. Following the test results, MPS announced that all schools in the district would be provided with filtration for their water fountains.