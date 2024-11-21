Milwaukee DPW: General ice control operation underway as snow continues
MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) reported on Thursday morning, Nov. 21, that they are in a general ice control operation.
As the snow continues throughout the area, DPW crews will be out on the roads making sure they are safe and passable.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. to noon on Thursday for all of southeast Wisconsin, as snow and strong wind will bring tricky travel conditions for the morning commute.
