Milwaukee DPW: General ice control operation underway as snow continues

The Brief A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon on Thursday for all of SE Wisconsin. Snow will turn to all rain by Thursday midday or early afternoon. The Milwauke DPW is in a general ice control operation.



The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) reported on Thursday morning, Nov. 21, that they are in a general ice control operation.

As the snow continues throughout the area, DPW crews will be out on the roads making sure they are safe and passable.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. to noon on Thursday for all of southeast Wisconsin, as snow and strong wind will bring tricky travel conditions for the morning commute.

