Snowfall totals: Wisconsin wintry mix on Nov 21, 2024
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service is collecting data from the Nov. 21 snowfall in southeast Wisconsin.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.
Beaver Dam, 6.8
Big Bend, 4.5
Brookfield, 3.0
Cudahy, 2.6
Eagle, 4.1
Elmwood Park, 1.9
Fond du Lac, 4.0
Fox Point, 2.7
Franklin, 3.0
Germantown, 4.5
Green Lake, 2.5
Jefferson, 4.0
Kenosha, 2.0
Kewaskum, 2.4
Kohler, 4.0
Mequon, 3.5
Merton, 1.5
Muskego, 1.5
Newberg, 2.0
New Berlin, 4.5
Oak Creek, 2.0
Oconomowoc, 5.0
Pell Lake, 1.0
Richfield, 2.7
Sheboygan, 3.1
Slinger, 6.8
Watertown, 3.0
Waukesha, 4.0
West Allis, 2.5
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map (alphabetical) from the National Weather Service