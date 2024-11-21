Expand / Collapse search

Snowfall totals: Wisconsin wintry mix on Nov 21, 2024

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 21, 2024 10:18am CST
Winter Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

The Brief

    • The NWS is collecting data from the Nov. 21 southeast Wisconsin snowfall.
    • As of 10:15 a.m., Fond du Lac and Kohler had seen the most snow.

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service is collecting data from the Nov. 21 snowfall in southeast Wisconsin.

Judy the squirrel (Courtesy: Jeff in Thiensville)

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

Beaver Dam, 6.8
Big Bend, 4.5
Brookfield, 3.0
Cudahy, 2.6
Eagle, 4.1
Elmwood Park, 1.9
Fond du Lac, 4.0
Fox Point, 2.7
Franklin, 3.0
Germantown, 4.5
Green Lake, 2.5
Jefferson, 4.0
Kenosha, 2.0
Kewaskum, 2.4
Kohler, 4.0
Mequon, 3.5
Merton, 1.5
Muskego, 1.5
Newberg, 2.0
New Berlin, 4.5
Oak Creek, 2.0
Oconomowoc, 5.0
Pell Lake, 1.0
Richfield, 2.7
Sheboygan, 3.1
Slinger, 6.8
Watertown, 3.0
Waukesha, 4.0
West Allis, 2.5

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map (alphabetical) from the National Weather Service

The Source

  • Information in this report is from the National Weather Service and FOX6 News viewers.