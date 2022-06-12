Milwaukee double shooting, 5 arrests near 35th and Silver Spring

article

Five people were arrested, two of them injured, when shots were fired between two groups near 35th and Silver Spring Sunday afternoon, June 12.

Milwaukee police said there was an argument and shots were fired shortly after 2 p.m.

A Milwaukee man, 24, showed up at the hospital with injuries from this incident, and police said he was arrested for his involvement in it.

A Milwaukee man, 22, drove to the area near 46th and Stark, where he summoned help and was taken to the hospital. He was also arrested.

Three others, a Milwaukee man, 31, a Milwaukee woman, 36 and a Milwaukee man, 37, were also arrested in connection with this crime.

